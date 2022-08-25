YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. On August 22, within the framework of the "Warrior of Peace" international tournament, the final round of "Sniper" competition of fire training was held. The participants hit targets at a distance of 100 meters from three firing positions.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from MoD Armenia, during the shooting, the servicemen of the Russian Federation were the most accurate, the second - the servicemen of Kazakhstan, and the third - the soldiers of Belarus.

After summarizing the results of the three types of competitions, the "Complex Military Exercises", "Organization of Medical Aid", "Sniper", the Kazakhstan team was recognized the winner by the decision of the refereeing committee.