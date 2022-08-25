PM Pashinyan offers condolences to the President of Kyrgyzstan regarding the tragic traffic accident in Ulyanovsk region

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in connection with the tragic traffic accident in Ulyanovsk region, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The message reads as follows, "It is with deep sadness that I learned about the tragic traffic accident that took place in the Ulyanovsk Oblast of Russia, as a result of which Kyrgyz citizens were killed and injured.

In this regard, I offer my sincere condolences to you, the relatives of the victims and the entire people of Kyrgyzstan. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."