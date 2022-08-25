Tigran Avinyan participates in the resumption of Sisian’s stone processing workshop

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Avinyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interest Fund (ANIF), participated yesterday in the resumption of the "VH Stone" stone processing workshop in Sisian, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"The workshop belonging to Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine was not functioning since 2019, and this year it was restarted by the decision of the new managing staff of the Combine. It already has 40 jobs, but in the case of expansion of production capacity, it can provide up to 100 jobs," Avinyan wrote, adding that it is thanks to such economic units and appropriate infrastructures that the regions of Armenia can develop both by providing jobs to the population and by transforming the economy with technological development.