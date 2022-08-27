Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of his working visit to Russia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major General Edward Asryan met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, 1st Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Valery Gerasimov, ARMENPRESS reports, MoD Armenia informed.

Valery Gerasimov congratulated Edward Asryan on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, and wished him effective and fruitful work for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces presented to his Russian counterpart the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the developments recorded in Artsakh and the current situation.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation were discussed. Reference was made to the modernization of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the course of reforms.