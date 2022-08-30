Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August 2022

Serbian president nominates Ana Brnabic to serve as PM once again

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has nominated the outgoing prime minister, Ana Brnabic, to be premier once again and form a government to lead the country, Reuters reports.

He also said the new government would face a major overhaul in 2024, two years ahead of new elections, but did not elaborate.

The ruling party has 120 seats in the 250-seat parliament so it will have to seek partners to form a government. 








