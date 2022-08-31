PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Brussels on a working visit this evening, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting in Brussels on August 31.