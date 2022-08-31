Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Head of the ICRC delegation refer to repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. On August 30, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Edward Asryan received Thierry Ribo, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, during the meeting, the issue of the speedy release and repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held hostage in Azerbaijan was discussed, as well as the work being done to find the missing persons.

A number of issues of cooperation were discussed, an agreement was reached to continue the participation of representatives of the Armenian armed forces in international humanitarian law courses.