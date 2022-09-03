Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting ends in Brussels

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended in Brussels. It lasted about four hours behind closed doors. Details about the results of the negotiations are not yet known.

Three meetings in the same format have already been held in Brussels. The first meeting took place on December 14, 2021, the second on April 6, 2022, and the third on May 23, 2022.