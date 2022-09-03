Armenian soldiers participate in East-2022 international military drills 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. East-2022 military drills kicked off in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.

The units of the armed forces of 14 countries, including Armenia, are participating in the military exercises, the Armenian ministry of defense said.

Welcoming the heads of the delegations and the servicemen, the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Evkurov highlighted the importance of such kind of large-scale military drills in the fight against the current challenges.

Commander of the Armenian troops, Colonel Sasun Badasyan expressed good luck to all participants and expressed confidence that the drills will be held at a high level and the units of the armed forces of participating countries will solve all of the tasks with joint efforts.

A total of 50,000 servicemen, 140 airplanes and 60 warships are participating in the East-2022 drills.

The drills will last until September 7.