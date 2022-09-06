Armenian PM to depart for Russia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on September 6-9, his Office said.

The PM will take part in the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The session will be attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and heads of other countries.

The meeting of Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Putin is expected.