Catholicos Aram I elected President of World Council of Churches 

ANTELIAS, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has been elected as President of the World Council of Churches, representing the Oriental Orthodox churches.

The election was held during the 11th Assembly of the Council in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Aram I has served as moderator of the Central and Executive Committees of the World Council of Churches for two terms (1991-1998 and 1998-2006).