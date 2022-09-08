Armenian Defense Minister visits Salina training center in Kansas, USA 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, visited on September 6 the Salina training center in the state of Kansas, the ministry said.

He was accompanied by Armenian Ambassador to USA Lilit Makunts.

Minister Papikyan met with Adjutant General of Kansas, Commander of the National Guard, Major General David Weishaar, discussing a number of issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and Kansas.

Suren Papikyan highly valued the current level of the cooperation, emphasizing the big potential existing in peacekeeping mission, military education and training, as well as military medicine fields.

Major General David Weishaar in turn said that Armenia is the traditional partner of Kansas for decades and expressed readiness to make more efforts to develop the cooperation in areas of bilateral interest.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian defense minister and his delegation toured the Salina training center, got acquainted with the study process and organization of military exercises.