Armenia to ensure at least 7% economic growth in 2023 - PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his administration is able to manage crises and ensure high economic growth.

“I am pleased to note that Armenia, despite all difficulties, continues to be in the high economic growth dimension. According to all projections, Armenia will again have high economic growth in 2023 as well, we are now sure that we will ensure at least the 7% growth projected in the state budget,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that this is a conservative figure and most likely the country will have even higher growth.