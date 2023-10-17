YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. DigiTec23 has become a reality, moving to the Meridian Expo Center for the first time. 120 participating companies, more than 40 speakers presented themselves at this year's technology exhibition, UATE said in a press release.

Many innovations were showcased at this year's technology exhibition.

BANA Angels played a significant role in organizing the event.

UATE extended support to companies forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and provided them with a platform to present at DigiTec. People moved from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia presented themselves under a single pavilion entitled "We are reborn". "Munk" technical school, Bitty organization and BIB Company also participated in the event.

At the 18th "DigiTec" exhibition, entitled "Technologies are everywhere", the problems arisen in Armenia were in the spotlight

"People who see the future of our country also in the technological sector have gathered here. This is an event where our IT community is able to present to the public and partners the news that is being created.

Although "DigiTec" is held for the second time this year, the companies have many new things to show. I sincerely hope that the participants, visitors, Armenian and foreign media will see the potential that Armenia has. We will witness how Armenian companies transform their solutions, as well as offer solutions, both in our and in the global market," said Alexander Yesayan, the president of the UATE.

"DigiTec" has been held for 18 years, having a mission to work in 3 directions: connecting the representatives of the Armenian technological world with each other, introducing technological developments to the society outside of technology and people working in government bodies, to fix Armenian technologies on the map in the international market", said Sargis Karapetyan, the executive director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.

The annual reporting conference of the "Technological Future of Armenia" initiative was held at "DigiTec".

The Armenian Code Academy organized professional seminars for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the "DigiTec" days, two important memorandums were also signed for "Armat" engineering laboratories.

First, a memorandum has been signed between Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Araksia Svajyan, and the executive director of the Union of Advanced Technologies Enterprises (UATE), Sargis Karapetyan.

According to the memorandum, the infrastructures of "Armat" will be used in the schools and will be connected to the general school program.

And another memorandum was signed between Sargis Karapetyan and Artur Sargsyan, executive director of the Union of Advanced Technologies Enterprises (UATE). With the memorandum, Arthur Sargsyan, as a donation, will support the opening of a new "Armat" laboratory in Yerevan's 66 primary school.

"DigiTech-2023" was also visited by representatives of structures, international organizations, and parliamentarians carrying out their diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Robert Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia, the RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Vice President of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan also attended the event.