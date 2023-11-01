Approaches in Armenia-Diaspora relations radically changed: Sinanyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan believes that many of the problems facing Armenia today have a legal component. Given that the Armenian Diaspora has a great legal potential in almost all fields, using the potential of lawyers to address issues related to the Armenian agenda can yield significant results.

Sinanyan mentioned that the organization of the forum entitled "For Armenian Interests and the Rule of Law" in Yerevan, along with all the events organized by the commissioner's office, pursue one goal that is to involve the Armenian potential in the common domestic activities of Armenia.

"Our primary objective is to establish networks, in this case between lawyers and professionals whose work is connected to the field of law.

In terms of collaboration, several key components are of great significance. First, the direction should be clarified through joint discussions with colleagues.

Secondly, the coordination of collaborative work, and thirdly, the proper utilization of work results are very important. Our work style involves applying the principle of cooperation to address all issues," said Sinanyan.

"In the past, Armenia-Diaspora relations were primarily focused on charity, involving the giving and receiving of material support, which proved to be destructive for all parties in the long term. However, over the last 3-4 years, there has been a significant shift in approach, focusing on the collaborative efforts to carry out vital ideas.

"When we speak of strength, we don't refer solely to financial resources. In this sense, the Diaspora has great potential, but the most important thing is to use the professional capabilities of our compatriots. This enables them to share the burden and responsibility equally in building our statehood because Armenia represents the aspirations of all Armenians," added Sinanyan.

''We all aspire for Armenia to become a country governed by the rule of law," concluded the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.