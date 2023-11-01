Central Bank predicts 5,6% growth for 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia forecasts 5,6% economic growth in 2024, while inflation will approach the target goal, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan has said.

“We believe that this year economic growth will be around 7%. After having 12,6% economic growth last year, we think we will have 7,2% this year. We believe that next year the growth will somewhat decrease and approach the level of potential growth. By our estimates, the growth will nevertheless be higher that the potential, because rather major expenditures are planned. But at this moment we predict 5,6% growth for 2024,” Galstyan said at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 budget.