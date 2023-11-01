Armenia, China discuss issues related to the cooperation in the defense field

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC, a member of the Politburo of the “Chinese Communist Party”, Colonel General He Weidong, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the cooperation in the defense field and its potential for the development were discussed.

Both parties emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in a number of fields.