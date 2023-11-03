Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan found not guilty in 2021 fatal pedestrian accident

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Two-time world weightlifting champion Simon Martirosyan has been cleared of reckless driving/vehicular homicide charges after a court found him not guilty in the case on November 2.

The pedestrian accident happened in April 2021. A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car driven by Martirosyan while crossing the Arshakunyats Avenue. The victim ignored the crosswalk and was attempting to cross the road in a prohibited, unmarked section.

The Olympic bronze winning weightlifter and two-time champion of Europe was charged under paragraph 2, article 242 of the Criminal Code (violation of road safety and reckless driving which has negligently caused death).

The verdict was announced November 2 by his lawyer, Ruben Baloyan.