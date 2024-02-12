History Museum of Armenia, National Museum of Czechia to sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The History Museum of Armenia and the Czech National Museum will sign a memorandum of cooperation. The signing ceremony will take place in early February, when the Castles and Chateaux of Czechia exhibition will be opened in Yerevan, the Director of the History Museum of Armenia Davit Poghosyan said.

The exhibition will be organized jointly with the Embassy of Czechia in Armenia and the National Museum of Czechia.

The exhibition will feature pictures of UNESCO-listed castles and chateaux in two historical regions of Czechia – Bohemia and Moravia.