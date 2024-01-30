Armenian Ambassador meets with Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan on Thursday met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.



The Armenian Ambassador presented the latest regional developments, the current state of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process. The Ambassador also addressed the issue of unblocking regional communications based on the principle of reciprocity and equal jurisdiction, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said on social media.



According to the source, the interlocutors discussed the possibility of hosting the session of the intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Greece in Yerevan in the near future.



Both sides emphasized the importance of giving a new impetus to Armenian-Greek economic relations as an important basis of traditional friendly bilateral relations. During the meeting, there was also a focus on intensifying relations among business circles.