China says it’s looking into Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project, ready to support initiatives conducive to peace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. China is ready to support any initiative conducive to regional peace and development, the Embassy of China in Armenia said in response to a query from Armenpress regarding Beijing’s position on the Crossroads of Peace project.

“We pay attention to the Crossroads of Peace project proposed by Armenia and we are ready to support any initiative conducive to peace and development in the region. We are ready to support the countries in strengthening relationships, enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and achieving common development,” the Embassy of China in Armenia said.

The Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project is designed to establish connections between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea via a consolidated, regional railway network and via the North-South and East-West roads.