Rocky actor, former linebacker Carl Weathers dead at 76
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Carl Weathers, a former NFL and CFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star — playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator and teaching golf in Happy Gilmore — has died. He was 76, Euronews reports.
Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."
