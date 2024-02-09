Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   9 February 2024

Hrant Jilavyan appointed Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS.  According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision on February 6, Hrant Jilavyan has been appointed as the deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The PM's decision is posted on e-gov.am.








