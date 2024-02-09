Armenian President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss regional and global security

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is in Hungary on an official visit, met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



According to the Armenia’s Presidential Office, the Prime Minister of Hungary noted: "Mr. President, I thank you for your visit to Hungary. I know that yesterday you had a very productive meeting and conversation with the president of our country. These meetings are important at the current stage of relations between our countries. I also hope that they will have a positive impact on the development of economic cooperation as well.’’



According to the source, President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and words of appreciation. "Mr. Prime Minister, we have overcome difficult times, and now we are ready to exert efforts toward the development of relations between our countries, also considering the fact that Hungary will assume the presidency of the European Union in the near future. I hope that we will achieve effective cooperation within the European Union and other international platforms," the President said.



The parties discussed promoting sectoral cooperation between the two countries and fully realizing their existing potential. They referred to the opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economy, education, culture, and various other domains.



The interlocutors discussed regional and global security issues as well.

In this context, the President reaffirmed Armenia's principled position on achieving stable and lasting peace and fostering neighborly relations with its neighbors.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the protection of Christian and cultural heritage in the region.



The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Hungary emphasized that one of the crucial keys to further developing bilateral relations is cooperation between the business circles of the two countries and investing efforts to establish new ties between them.