President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Hungary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with the representatives of the local Armenian community within the framework of his official visit to Hungary, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting the President briefed on the details on the domestic and external situation of Armenia, referred to the changes and reforms made in the country in recent years.

According to the source, President Khachaturyan engaged with the attendees in an informal atmosphere and answered their questions.