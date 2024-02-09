FIFA President praises Armenian federation chief for ‘tremendous leadership’

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) President Armen Melikbekyan has met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris to discuss potential collaborations and ways to enhance infrastructure programs, the FFA said.

"I was pleased to meet Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) President, Armen Melikbekyan, in Paris," the FFA quoted Infantino as saying. "He has shown tremendous leadership and a determination to grow football in his country since he was first elected in 2019, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate him on his recent re-election. It was no surprise to see the FFA win the very first FIFA Forward Award last year for the work they have done in using allocated funds to provide greater opportunities for all to play football in the country. I have no doubt President Melikbekyan will keep Armenian football moving in a positive direction, and I'm looking forward to seeing the progress he and the FFA will make in the coming years.”