Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister, Senior Qatari diplomat discuss regional and international security issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. On April 26, in Doha, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan had a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

According to the readout issued by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia, during the meeting, both sides emphasized strong mutual willingness to enhance political and economic cooperation between Armenia and Qatar.

The parties touched upon the issues of regional and international security.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the efforts of the Government of Armenia towards normalizing relations with neighbors. In the context of unblocking transport and economic communications in the region, connecting the Black Sea with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Vahan Kostanyan presented the principles and potential opportunities of the "Crossroads of Peace" project.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation on multilateral platforms.