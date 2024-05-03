Danish delegation joins the EU observation mission in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Danish Deployment Facility for Peace and Democracy (DFPD) delegation has joined the EU monitoring mission patrol in Armenia’s Goris.

''The Danish Deployment Facility for Peace and Democracy (DFPD) delegation visited the European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) in Goris city area and joined a patrol to learn more about the situation on the ground,'' EUMA said in a post on X, expressing gratitude for the continuous support to EUMA.

"Tak for your continuous support to EUMA!” reads the post.