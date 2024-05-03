Dina Titus submits bill on sanctions against Azerbaijan to US Congress

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Dina Titus, a member of the US House of Representatives on April 27, presented a bill to Congress for the review of sanctions against Azerbaijan.

"I just introduced the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act to take action against 44 Azerbaijani officials following the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh and the violent repression of political opposition. The U.S. must take a strong stand against the genocide of Armenians," Dina Titus said in a post on X.