Nikol Pashinyan, Antony Blinken hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, 28 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations, the meeting held in Brussels on April 5, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed satisfaction over the activation of Armenia-US bilateral relations. The Prime Minister also highlighted the implementation of the agreements reached in Brussels on April 5 this year, stressing that these agreements are reflected in the press release issued following the meeting, and the meeting did not have any secret agenda.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also spoke positively about the process of delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, stressing that the concerns of the residents of Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber villages of Tavusht region are understandable, and everything will be done to address their legitimate concerns.

In the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of the agreements reached during the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6. The recognition of each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as the implementation of the process of demarcation and delimitation on the basis of the same declaration, paves the way for the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty.

The "Crossroads of Peace" project was also discussed. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized once again that it expresses the agreements reached in Brussels in July 2023 between President of the European Council Charles Michel, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and himself, according to which regional communications should be opened based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of countries, on the principle of equality and reciprocity. These arrangements are reflected in President Michel's statement following the mentioned meeting.