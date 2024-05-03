Blinken welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan’s agreement to use the Alma Ata Declaration as a basis for border delimitation
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reaffirm U.S. support for progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a durable and dignified peace agreement, according to a readout by the State Department.
“Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan’s agreement to use the Alma Ata Declaration as a basis for border delimitation. Secretary Blinken noted ongoing U.S. efforts to support Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s vision for a prosperous, democratic, and independent future for Armenia,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the readout.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 28. They discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations, the meeting held in Brussels on April 5, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.