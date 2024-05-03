Astana will not act as mediator in upcoming Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Almaty

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan will not act as a mediator in the upcoming negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty, TASS reports, quoting the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov.

“We are planning such negotiations in Almaty. We are now in contact with our colleagues in Azerbaijan and Armenia. The upcoming negotiations will be held exclusively between the parties. We are not talking about the mediation of Astana, we are only providing goodwill services,” said Smadiyarov.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry recalled that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his recent visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia, had mentioned the importance of establishing a strong and long-term peace between the countries.

Earlier, in an interview with Armenpress, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeihun Bayramov are scheduled to meet in Almaty.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his official visit to Armenia on April 15, announced that Astana is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.