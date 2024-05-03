President Vahagn Khachaturyan receives Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, received the Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Gnel Sanosyan.

According to the Presidential Office, the minister presented to the president the details of the progress in implementing projects in communication, energy infrastructure, and other sectors. Additionally, the minister touched upon planned major investment initiatives.

Gnel Sanosyan informed President Vahagn Khachaturyan that the ministry pays special attention to implementing necessary measures in the areas and infrastructures related to Armenia's "Crossroad of Peace" project and is taking corresponding steps.

The President of the Republic thanked Gnel Sanosyan for the detailed information and expressed his willingness to provide the necessary support to the ministry's activities within his capabilities and authority.