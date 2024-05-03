Armenian MP touches upon the necessity of a military agreement between Armenia and Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Anna Grigoryan, Armenian National Assembly deputy, member of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs emphasized the need for a military agreement between Armenia and Iran to solve common security problems.

In an interview with IRNA published on April 29, the MP expressed her conviction that the potential for the development of relations between the two countries is very high. She emphasized Iran's numerous statements regarding the preservation of Armenia's territorial integrity.

Grigoryan noted that, despite Iran's firm statements supporting Armenia's territorial integrity, the two countries currently do not have any specific military agreement. The deputy expressed her belief that Iran's stance regarding the preservation of regional borders will not change, as this issue is a "red line" for Iran, given its national interests.