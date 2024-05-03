US Congress members threaten ICC over Israeli arrest warrants - Axios

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The International Criminal Court is being warned by members of Congress in both parties that arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials will be met with U.S. retaliation, Axios has learned.

One Republican House member told Axios there is already legislation being drafted to respond to any warrants.

According to Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone so far as to urge President Biden to intervene to help prevent the warrants. The White House declined to comment on Netanyahu's call with Biden but said "the ICC has no jurisdiction in this situation and we do not support its investigation."

House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a statement on Monday calling the reported warrants "disgraceful" and "lawless." Johnson called for the Biden administration to "immediately and unequivocally demand that the ICC stand down" and "use every available tool to prevent such an abomination."

As reported earlier, Israel is voicing concern that the International Criminal Court could be preparing to issue arrest warrants for government officials for alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

According to media reports, the ICC is also considering arrest warrants for leaders from Hamas.

Islamist fighters of the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel retaliated by imposing a total siege on Gaza, then launching an air and ground assault that has killed more than 34,400 Palestinians, say health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza.