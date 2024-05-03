Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   3 May 2024

In the FIDE classification table, Armenia has 8 representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The International Chess Federation, FIDE, has published the ranking table for the month of May, Armenia has 4 representatives in the men's ranking table. Hayk Martirosyan ranks 55th, Gabriel Sargsyan ranks 64th, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan ranks 84th and Hrant Melkumyan ranks 95th.

Levon Aronian, the former leader of the Armenian men's chess team and now representing the US, is 22nd in the ranking table.

In the women's ranking table Elina Danielyan ranks 48th, Anna Sargsyan ranks 73rd, Lilit Mkrtchyan ranks 84th and Mariam Mkrtchyan ranks 98th.








