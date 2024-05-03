Greece welcomes border delimitation agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece has issued a statement on the results of the 8th meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 19.

“Stressing the need for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region of South Caucasus, we welcome the agreement reached on April 19, during the 8th meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border, between the Armenian and Azeri sides,” the Foreign Ministry said in post on X.

“We point out that both parties have agreed that the process of delimitation of the border will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991,” reads the post.

“We encourage both sides to continue with the implementation of the agreed steps and underline the importance of avoiding escalation at the Armenian-Azeri border,” it reads