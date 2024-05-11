AstraZeneca withdrawing Covid vaccine, months after admitting rare side effect

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is being withdrawn worldwide, months after the pharmaceutical giant admitted for the first time in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect, the Telegraph reports.

The vaccine can no longer be used in the European Union after the company voluntarily withdrew its “marketing authorisation”. The application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7. Similar applications will be made in the coming months in the UK and in other countries that had approved the vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, the report adds.

AstraZeneca said the vaccine was being removed from markets for commercial reasons. It said the vaccine was no longer being manufactured or supplied, having been superseded by updated vaccines that tackle new variants.

According to the Telegraph, Vaxzevria has come under intense scrutiny in recent months over a very rare side effect, which causes blood clots and low blood platelet counts. AstraZeneca admitted in court documents lodged with the High Court in February that the vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS”.

TTS – which stands for Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome – has been linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK as well as hundreds of serious injuries. AstraZeneca is being sued by more than 50 alleged victims and grieving relatives in a High Court case.

But AstraZeneca has insisted the decision to withdraw the vaccine is not linked to the court case or its admission that it can cause TTS. It said the timing was pure coincidence.

“We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic. According to independent estimates, over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over three billion doses were supplied globally. As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. This has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied. AstraZeneca has therefore taken the decision to initiate withdrawal of the marketing authorisations for Vaxzevria within Europe,” the company said in a statement.

The first person in the UK to bring a legal action was Jamie Scott, who was left with a permanent brain injury after having the vaccine.

Lawyers have issued claims amounting to tens of millions of pounds in the High Court over complications they say were caused by the vaccine, months after launching two test cases.

The scheme, run by the Government, has paid out to victims. But it has been branded inadequate, prompting the victims to bring separate civil claims against AstraZeneca, which the drugs firm is contesting.