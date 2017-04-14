Turkey’s referendum to have positive result for Erdogan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. According to polls conducted in Turkey, there is less difference between the numbers of ‘yes’ and ‘no’ voters for the constitutional referendum, Levon Hovsepyan – expert on Turkish studies, told Armenpress stating that concerning the poll results it can be said that President Erdogan will win but with a slight difference of votes.

The expert said the Turkish leadership has that potential and, despite the slight difference, ‘yes’ votes will prevail. Levon Hovsepyan said the leadership used quite well a number of factors during the campaign.

“Firstly Erdogan’s involvement in the campaign played a big role. We saw that the leadership managed to mobilize the ‘yes’ camp. In addition, the political forces also played a certain role, in particular, there was a support from the Nationalist Movement party. By this it can be said that there had been a fusion among conservative, nationalist and political circles, which is very important for Erdogan at this stage”, the expert said.

The deterioration of relations with the European Union, according to the expert, certainly exposed the leadership’s nationalist rhetoric. By this Erdogan managed to increase the public consolidation.

“This mechanism works well in Turkey, a strategy to gather in response to external threat. Therefore, I think the referendum will have a positive result for the leadership but with no significant difference of votes. In any case there is a concern among a significant part of the public that the dictatorship will intensify in the country”, Levon Hovsepyan said.

As for the deterioration of EU-Turkey relations, the expert said after the referendum the leadership will calm down to some extent, then certain clarifications will take place.

Constitutional referendum will be held in Turkey on April 16.