Turkey’s opposition CHP willing to object referendum results in Constitutional Court and ECHR

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Bülent Tezcan, Vice-President of the Turkish Republican People's Party CHP announced they will go till the end in disputing the April 16 constitutional referendum results, Sputnik News reported.

Tezcan said they will present their objection to the Supreme Electoral Commission. Based on the results, the party plans to appeal to the Constitutional Court of Turkey, followed by the European Court of Human Rights.

Earlier leader of the CHP Party Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu announced their objection on the referendum results.

He said over 1,5 million invalid votes were counted as “yes”.