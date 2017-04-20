Victoria Beckham receives Order of the British Empire from Prince William

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from Prince William for services to the fashion industry, BBC reported.

Victoria, who was joined by her husband and parents for the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, was recognised for her 17-year career.

Former heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame, and celebrated actor Mark Rylance received a knighthood.

David Beckham, former England football captain, was made an OBE in 2003.

On being given the title, Victoria said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things.

"I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."