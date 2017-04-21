Energy market liberalization program-schedule to be submitted for government approval soon

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of works of liberalizing Armenia’s electricity-energy market and boosting interstate trade, the program-schedule designed jointly with USAID experts will be submitted for the government’s approval by May 31, 2017.

It plans a gradual liberalization of the energy market, which must be implemented during the upcoming 3-4 years.

With this, a transition from one market model to another will be made, where liberalization elements will be introduced.

It is expected to have beneficial impact both on tariff formation and reduction of expenditures, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry said the initiative of forming a new energy market in Armenia is associated with the requirements of the domestic market, and the need of improving it and effectively using commercial opportunities with Georgia.