Possibility of adopting resolution on condemning Armenian Genocide under discussion in Czech Republic

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The probability of adopting a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide is under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic H.E. Tigran Seyranyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Armenian Genocide has been recognized and condemned by President of Czech Republic Milos Zeman, the foreign relations committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament, officials and parliamentarians, the Catholic Church of Czech Republic, many other structures and renowned figures. He possibility of adopting a resolution in this regard is also under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies”, the Ambassador said.

On April 14, 2015, the foreign relations committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which condemned the denial of genocides.