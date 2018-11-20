No need to make any change in Armenia-Iran relations – acting PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is confident that Armenia’s relations with Iran should develop very intensively and be mutually beneficial, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference Pashinyan told reporters that Armenia and Iran are neighbor countries, the visions on Armenia’s relations with Iran have already been announced.

“We don’t see need to make any change in them. We need not only to maintain the good level of these relations, but also to raise them to a new level”, the acting PM said, adding that they have presented Armenia’s interests, priorities in the Armenian-Iranian, Armenian-Georgian relations.

Commenting on the US sanctions on Iran, Pashinyan expressed hope that the US partners understand our situation and policy. “For us it is also very important to develop the Armenia-US ties with good paces, and I am happy that the development of relations with Armenia is also in the priority list for the Trump administration”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan