Absence of public’s demand among reasons why no U-turn will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy – Yelk faction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. There was no demand on changing the foreign policy during the rallies in Republic Square, and this is also among the reasons that there will not be a U-turn in Armenia’s foreign policy, according to Yelk faction leader Lena Nazaryan.

“When we were rallying in the square, there was no political demand from citizens addressed to us on changing the foreign policy. And this is the reason that we aren’t going to make any U-turn of foreign policy. The order of the citizens given at the square was for justice to be established, for state resources not to be misappropriated and for the corruption risks that have been known by the society for many years but didn’t have consequences to be uncovered,” she said.

She noted that previously there have been instances in foreign policy that have been silently passed, in many cases also by ignoring the interests of Armenia.

“Now, when concrete responses are given by Armenia, and it is expected that our partner states must consider our interests, for some reason anger is created. Why should we be silent and reckon with the situation when we are treated unfairly? I think it is very correct that we are voicing our issues,” she said.

