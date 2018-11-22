Government to allocate more than 205 million drams in subventions to six provinces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The government will allocate 205 million 706 thousand drams in additional subventions from the reserve fund to the provinces of Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, Syunik and Kotayk.

Deputy minister of territorial administration and development Vache Terteryan said at the Cabinet meeting that the allocations concern 25 programs in 23 communities.

He said that 176 subvention programs have already been approved.

The bids are mostly aimed at capital investments in the communities, namely restoration of streets, gardens, parks and playing grounds, renovation and construction of community buildings, cultural houses, kindergartens, installation of lighting systems and reconstruction and renovation of water supply pipelines.

The total cost of the programs comprises 726 million 248 thousand drams and with results of tenders it comprised 532 million 185 thousand drams, from which the co-funding part of the state budget is 205 million 706 thousand drams.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted with regret that they were unable to reach the outlined indicator this year. “We were putting a task of 10 billion drams, but the communities aren’t ready for this, they won’t be ready next year also. It will be only about 3 billion drams,” he said.

Caretaker First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan added that in many communities the essence of these subventions is not well understood, and they are submitting programs on renovating entertainment halls or building some kind of a bistro.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan