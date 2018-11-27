Ruling bloc’s city councilor Aram Manukyan resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Councillor from the ruling Im Kayl (My Step) bloc Aram Manukyan has tendered his resignation, Mayor Hayk Marutyan announced during today’s extraordinary sitting of the city’s governing body.

The vacated mandate was granted to Nuard Vardanyan, the next in line of the bloc’s electoral list, the mayor said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan