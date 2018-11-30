National Instruments co-founder says Armenia has all necessary preconditions to become world’s leading country in IT field

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. James Truchard, co-founder and CEO of National Instruments, who received Armenian presidential award for Global contribution in IT sphere, visited the Armenian National Polytechnic University where he met with the teaching staff and students, reports Armenpress.

By the decision of the university’s scientific board, James Truchard was awarded with a title of the ANPU Honorary Doctor.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

“It’s a great pleasure for me to visit this university where I feel recognized and appreciated since appreciation and recognition are one of the key factors encouraging the person. I think Armenia has all necessary preconditions and features to become a leading country in the IT field, and I wish you good luck on this process”, he said.

ANPU rector Vostanik Marukhyan told Armenpress that Mr. Truchard is a close friend of the university as the Armenian branch of the National Instruments is closely cooperating with the university.

“The best engineering laboratories operate in the university, and the Armenian branch of the National Instruments played a major role for their creation. Of course, all tools and opportunities have been created within the frames of the cooperation with this structure which exist in the university at the moment and not only serve the university students, but also the students of the remaining universities. The center is open for all students of the Armenian universities with a creative thinking,” Marukhyan said.

He informed that next week three teams of the university will depart for St. Petersburg to participate in the final of an international competition. “The preliminary results show that our team is in a quite high ranking, so we must return from that competition with great achievements”, the ANPU rector said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan