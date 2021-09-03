Armenia ready for demarcation and delimitation of border with Azerbaijan – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is waiting for Azerbaijan’s response regarding the demarcation and delimitation, the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

“Armenia is ready for the demarcation and delimitation works. We have already openly announced this. Right now no work is being done, we are waiting for Azerbaijan’s response,” Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan expressed hope that Azerbaijan will respond positively and a possibility will be created to launch the work as soon as possible so that in turn the border crisis will be solved as soon as possible.

