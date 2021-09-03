Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Javier Colomina appointed NATO Secretary General’s Special Rep for South Caucasus and Central Asia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Spanish diplomat Javier Colomina has been appointed NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the Spanish Delegation to NATO said on Twitter.

Javier Colomina will also serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








